Welcome Home to the beautiful area of the La Crosse/Monroe border. This gorgeous home built in 2018 has EVERYTHING you and yours need. Situated on over 2 acres, this property is gorgeous in all seasons. The home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, with large common and gathering areas for all of the inside space you need. On the main is a beautiful master bed and bath ensuite, as well as 2 more bedrooms and another full bath. Main floor laundry and open concept give you views of all of the property around you. The lower level has a large rec/family room as well as two more spacious bedrooms and full bath.There is a large 30' by 40' detached garage/shop that is insulated and has 100 amp service for all of you projects! Sparta & Bangor School Districts with both sending buses to neighborhood.
5 Bedroom Home in Sparta - $424,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“She looks for silver linings in every dark cloud in her life.”
Less than one month into 2023, the La Crosse Police Department is investigating nine drug overdose deaths, with concerns of tranq lacing local…
Tony and Kelly Angelini reopened Gino’s Chicago Beef & Hot Dogs restaurant on Monday in part of the same building that also houses Angelin…
The Badgers will host Ohio State for the first time in seven years among their home games this fall. Season tickets are on sale.
The company hasn't posted about the switch on Facebook, but hundreds of people have sounded off beneath unrelated posts on Culver's page.
A 52-year-old Onalaska man remains in jail without an attorney after having his request for a lower cash bond rejected.
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
Tuesday began as a normal day for 17-year-old Logan Monk.
A 27-year-old Grant County man faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly kept a woman imprisoned inside a La Crosse residence for thr…
Two drug arrests were made Jan. 26 following a traffic stop for equipment violations in the 200-block of West Main Street in the village of La Farge.