5 Bedroom Home in Sparta - $424,900

Welcome Home to the beautiful area of the La Crosse/Monroe border. This gorgeous home built in 2018 has EVERYTHING you and yours need. Situated on over 2 acres, this property is gorgeous in all seasons. The home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, with large common and gathering areas for all of the inside space you need. On the main is a beautiful master bed and bath ensuite, as well as 2 more bedrooms and another full bath. Main floor laundry and open concept give you views of all of the property around you. The lower level has a large rec/family room as well as two more spacious bedrooms and full bath.There is a large 30' by 40' detached garage/shop that is insulated and has 100 amp service for all of you projects! Sparta & Bangor School Districts with both sending buses to neighborhood.