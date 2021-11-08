 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Trempealeau - $359,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Trempealeau - $359,900

Open the door and be awed by the crisp look this of beautiful brand new 5 bed/3 Bath ranch style home with 3 car garage. This spacious home has over 1800 sq ft on the main level featuring a open concept living room with vaulted ceilings, custom kitchen with rustic hickory Amish made cabinetry, quartz counter tops, walk in pantry and stainless Whirlpool appliances, large mud/laundry room, and a master suite with dual vanities and huge walk in closet. Then head downstairs and be amazed at the supersized family/rec room space, 2 more bedrooms and third full bathroom. The home features LVT flooring throughout, white doors and trim, basement is ICF construction so extra warm in the winter and energy efficient. Enjoy time outside on the covered front porch or the open back patio. Call Today!

