Spectacular custom built, one-owner home situated on a pristine 1.2 acres across from the golf course! Stunning inside & out, this contemporary home has so much to offer! Striking front architecture w/brick entryway, expansive foyer entry w/ inviting staircase leading to the lower level, soaring ceilings & windows w/ captivating views everywhere you turn! Large open concept kitchen w/ center island & custom Amish cabinetry. 5 spacious bedrooms plus an additional study/office. Master bdrm is a dream & a must see! The newly finished screened porch overlooks your spacious backyard & is a place you will want to be day & night! Venture down the grand staircase seamlessly connecting you w/ an unbelievably large walkout bsmt. Have too many toys? Not for this 5.5 car heated garage!