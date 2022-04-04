5 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $1,100,000

Stunning Lake Neshonoc property with lake views from almost every window. Flooded with natural light, this contemporary home is a rare find. Enter into the Grand Foyer that unfolds into an open concept with picturesque views of the lake. Living room has tray ceilings, arches, and a stunning gas stone fireplace. Chef's kitchen is made for entertaining, with granite surfaces, island, and pantry. Dining room overlooks the sunroom. En-suite Spacious Master bedroom with walk in closets. Lower Level is designed for enjoyment with entertainments system, gas fireplace, full windows. Basement walks out directly into the yard. Landscaping is exceptional and well thought out, designed to enjoy the magnificent views. Fire pit, outdoor lighting, dock. Many updates, new flooring, custom lighting.