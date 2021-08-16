6 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $399,000

Super sized Ranch! Each floor has 2892. Main level has 2892 finished and lower level has 2010 finished sq.ft. Beautiful bluff views & the playground & green space across the street. Lots of built-in cabinets, walk-in closets, shelving & storage. All oak floors on main level; except for laundry & baths. 2 kitchens, 2 living rms, 2 dining rms, 3 bdrms & bath on each floor, would make a great in-law quarter or Air B & B, or owner occupied rental. Kitchen on main level can be expanded into laundry rm. Seller had home business there. 2 stairways to lower level. Large 3 car garage w/rear garage door that opens to the fenced above ground pool w/slide & is 5.5 feet deep & has a patio area that is covered w/a hot tub & a deck. Impossible to build at today's prices. The fun relaxing house!