6 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $465,000

  • Updated
Custom built by MasterCraft Homes this stunning one owner custom walk out ranch has so much to offer. Home features large open concept kitchen, dining and living space with cathedral ceilings, cherry built in cabinets and gas fireplace. Main floor also features fantastic master suite and 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths. The lower level offers 2 additional large bedrooms and 3rd full bath along with an incredible rec room and wet bar. This walk out lower level is Ideal for year round family recreation, entertainment and storage. The oversized deck with easy access from the indoor dining area is perfect for relaxing, grilling and entertaining friends and family as well as over looking the neighborhood park just down the valley.

