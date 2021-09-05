6 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $249,000

Spacious 6 bedroom 3 full bathroom home with views of Grandad's Bluff. Close to Hixon Forest trails and UWL. Alley access to a 2 car garage and extra parking. Brand new kitchen cabinets with lifetime warranty, countertops and beautiful flooring on main floor. Handicap accessible, dual access main floor. 2 main floor bedrooms with large walk in shower. 4 large bedrooms and office upstairs with 2 full bathrooms back to back. Newer roof, siding and windows. Lots of storage! Steps from parks and schools. Investors or families, this home has the space and location!