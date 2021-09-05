Spacious 6 bedroom 3 full bathroom home with views of Grandad's Bluff. Close to Hixon Forest trails and UWL. Alley access to a 2 car garage and extra parking. Brand new kitchen cabinets with lifetime warranty, countertops and beautiful flooring on main floor. Handicap accessible, dual access main floor. 2 main floor bedrooms with large walk in shower. 4 large bedrooms and office upstairs with 2 full bathrooms back to back. Newer roof, siding and windows. Lots of storage! Steps from parks and schools. Investors or families, this home has the space and location!
6 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $249,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Wisconsin physicians today gathered virtually to share a message with Sen. Ron Johnson: "Please stop pushing Ivermectin as a cure for COVID-19…
Police shot and killed a man Friday outside a suburban Milwaukee Walmart after he allegedly kidnapped a man, carjacked a vehicle and stole another vehicle as officers were closing in on him.
Local woman hurt in I-90 crash
A 41-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly attacking an elderly woman. Adam J. Duenkel fac…
U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men.
A 70-year-old La Crescent man was injured after a motorcycle-deer crash Aug. 29 in Houston County.
A 36-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple drug charges after police responded to a complaint of suspected drug activity.
An Army National Guard member from La Crosse pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
- Updated
Q: In a recent article you suggested to a daughter that when selling her mother’s home in poor condition that she could just refuse the buyer’s request to have a home inspection.
A 74-year-old South St. Paul, Minnesota, man died Aug. 29 from injuries sustained during an Aug. 18 motorcycle accident in Buffalo County.