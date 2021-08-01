Charm and character galore! This amazing historic home has been loved and cared for by the same family for over 30 years. A rare opportunity to own this spacious colonial in prime south east location. The oversized lot offers plenty of outdoor space and includes patio, deck and basketball court. The traditional floorplan offers beautiful detail in the arched doorways, cove moldings, leaded windows and hardwood floors. The family friendly kitchen has a cozy family room adjacent. Plenty of room for playtime in the lower level rec room. Everyone will enjoy their private bedroom and 3 full baths between the second and third floors. You will fall in love with the amazing foyer and front staircase. This home is sure to please!
6 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $499,000
Police are continuing to piece together the final hours of three people found dead in a La Crosse County quarry Friday.
Police identified two suspects believed to be responsible for a triple homicide last week in the town of Hamilton.
Two suspects in last week's triple homicide in La Crosse County are in custody.
Two suspects believed to have killed three people over $600 last week in La Crosse County have been arrested.
Police believe the three victims of a triple homicide last week knew their assailant or assailants and that the general public isn’t in danger.
Cash bail of $1 million each has been set for two suspects accused of murdering three people July 23 at a quarry in the town of Hamilton.
The crash happened about 90 miles southwest of St. Louis in Crawford County after a U-Haul driver lost control of the truck, authorities said.
The victims of a triple homicide have been positively identified, all of them males in their early 20s with ties to the La Crosse area.
The La Crosse County Health Department is strongly encouraging La Crosse County residents to return to wearing masks indoors, including those …
The YWCA La Crosse issued this statement in response to last week's attack in Copeland Park: