6 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $2,000,000

Your dream home awaits! This all-brick Executive estate is located at the end of the country club golf course! Impeccably well-built and thoughtfully designed - this is one you have to see to believe! Brazilian cherry floors and a winding staircase greet you as you enter this 8100 sq ft home. Owner's suite includes two walk-in closets, a spa-like bathroom and private office w/ custom cabinetry. All upper bedrooms have an adjoining bath. This home is made for entertaining from the elegant dining room to the lower-level family room w/ wet bar and billiards room. All steel and concrete deck overlooking hole 15 and 16. In floor radiant heat on all three levels including the 8-car garage. Upper garage has Telsa charging station. Professional landscaping and underground drainage system.