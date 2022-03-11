Your dream home awaits! This all-brick Executive estate is located at the end of the country club golf course! Impeccably well-built and thoughtfully designed - this is one you have to see to believe! Brazilian cherry floors and a winding staircase greet you as you enter this 8100 sq ft home. Owner's suite includes two walk-in closets, a spa-like bathroom and private office w/ custom cabinetry. All upper bedrooms have an adjoining bath. This home is made for entertaining from the elegant dining room to the lower-level family room w/ wet bar and billiards room. All steel and concrete deck overlooking hole 15 and 16. In floor radiant heat on all three levels including the 8-car garage. Upper garage has Telsa charging station. Professional landscaping and underground drainage system.
6 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $2,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a quick and quiet auction Tuesday, the lone bid of $13.2 million was accepted to purchase the Valley View Mall, which is about half of i…
La Crosse County prosecutors have identified two people as suspects in the fatal Jan. 8 shooting of 36-year-old Ernest Knox.
An artisan cheese shop and deli, as well as a vintage clothing shop, have opened in downtown Viroqua. Meanwhile, a West Salem couple recently …
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
La Crosse has always been a plethora for music talent, from the early Lindy Shannon Rock & Roll days to present day. If you have enjoyed l…
Wisconsin men's basketball star Johnny Davis ruled out after flagrant foul by ejected Nebraska player
Johnny Davis, the Badgers' leading scorer and national player of the year candidate, left in the second half of Sunday's game against the Cornhuskers. Here's what we know so far.
Police arrested a 37-year-old Trempealeau man after he damaged six vehicles and a traffic light during an alleged hit-and-run spree Saturday i…
The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
La Crosse police are asking for the public’s help to apprehend two suspects in the Jan. 8 homicide of Ernest Knox.
A 34-year-old Onalaska man faces 10 different drug, assault and weapons charges after police were called to Onalaska Middle School for a child…