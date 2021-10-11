6 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Apple Valley addition off of newly reconstructed Sandlake Road. 1.5 acres adjacent to park and wooded back yard with fire pit area. 18x33 pool with complete cedar deck surrounding and hot tub on back deck under roof. Private well and septic rated for 6 bedrooms. Town of Onalaska and Holmen School District. Open kitchen/dining with private back patio provide great entertaining layout. Bedrooms all on main level with laundry room. Second laundry downstairs with large family room. Natural gas fireplace in living room, natural gas heating with dual central air systems. Owned for 18 years with numerous updates and property enhancements. 2 miles from Hwy 53 OT exits and Holmen Festival Foods.
6 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $499,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Local agencies performed a technical rescue Friday evening after a person reportedly jumped off Miller Bluff and was killed.
A 21-year-old Onalaska man who was free on bond after being accused of sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl was charged Wednesday in La Crosse…
Look for a former Citgo gas station on Rose Street in La Crosse, and two Onalaska buildings, to be razed in the next few months for redevelopment.
One person was seriously injured after a wrong-way crash involving four vehicles Sunday in Monroe County.
"Each of them were 'bright lights' within our student body: positive, kind, funny, inclusive. The loss of their presence will impact our students and staff profoundly."
La Crosse firefighters found a dead body after responding to a report of an activated smoke detector Monday.
A 39-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday with fleeing police.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Burlington's city attorney said requiring the flag be taken down would likely be a free speech violation.
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.