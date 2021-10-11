6 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $499,900

6 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Apple Valley addition off of newly reconstructed Sandlake Road. 1.5 acres adjacent to park and wooded back yard with fire pit area. 18x33 pool with complete cedar deck surrounding and hot tub on back deck under roof. Private well and septic rated for 6 bedrooms. Town of Onalaska and Holmen School District. Open kitchen/dining with private back patio provide great entertaining layout. Bedrooms all on main level with laundry room. Second laundry downstairs with large family room. Natural gas fireplace in living room, natural gas heating with dual central air systems. Owned for 18 years with numerous updates and property enhancements. 2 miles from Hwy 53 OT exits and Holmen Festival Foods.