6 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $599,900

Come live in scenic Wildwood Valley, and enjoy privacy and tranquility within minutes of central Holmen! Designed to fill with natural light on both the main and lower levels, this house feels welcoming with its open and highly-functional layout, while providing sweeping views of the valley and woods behind. Both levels of the house are ideal for relaxation, entertaining or work. Six bedrooms, including an extra spacious master suite, ensure plenty of lodging and adaptable space. The 475 sq ft wraparound deck has a gas hookup for grilling. Tons of storage in the house and garage. New roof 2020. Electric filter on furnace. Central vacuum. Jacuzzi tub and dual vanities. Drain in garage. Yard includes professional landscaping, sprinkler system and playground set.