6 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $689,000

This is a beautiful 2 story home located in an excellent Onalaska neighborhood. A dream kitchen with center island and all appliances, formal dining room and den area. Great room with corner fireplace, deck off back to enjoy an exceptionally well cared for yard. Two bedrooms and master bedroom up with a superb master bath with jacuzzi and ceramic shower, bedroom on the main floor and two additional bedrooms in the lower level. Finished family room down with wet bar, full walk out to rear patio, full sized above ground windows and finished bath. 6 panel doors, newer floors and freshly painted. New roof in 2020. OCCUPANCY IS JUE 17TH, 2022.