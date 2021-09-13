6 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $229,900

Great property in the heart of West Salem. Bring ideas for this equity builder with a fenced in yard, spacious deck, mature trees, raised flower beds all within walking distance from schools and swimming pool. The inside offers a large eat-in kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms with washer and dryer on the main level. The lower level has a great room, kitchenette, 3 nonconforming bedrooms, office and a full bathroom. You'll enjoy watching the leaves change from the 3 seasons porch right off the kitchen. 2.5 car attached garage along with another 2.5 car detached garage provides plenty of room for all the toys. Not a driveway!