 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $229,900

6 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $229,900

6 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $229,900

Great property in the heart of West Salem. Bring ideas for this equity builder with a fenced in yard, spacious deck, mature trees, raised flower beds all within walking distance from schools and swimming pool. The inside offers a large eat-in kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms with washer and dryer on the main level. The lower level has a great room, kitchenette, 3 nonconforming bedrooms, office and a full bathroom. You'll enjoy watching the leaves change from the 3 seasons porch right off the kitchen. 2.5 car attached garage along with another 2.5 car detached garage provides plenty of room for all the toys. Not a driveway!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'We’re going to miss it'
Business

'We’re going to miss it'

SPARTA, Wis. — Forty-seven years after he started the business in his father’s hardware store, Mike Haas and his wife, Julie, have started a g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News