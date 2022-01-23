7 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $1,200,000

Classic elegance describes this amazing historic home. It has been meticulously maintained over the years and offers a prime location and so many fabulous details. Greeted by a grand open staircase and flooded by natural light this home is sure to please. Delightful floor plan with spacious rooms, quality craftsmanship, beautiful casework and detailed moldings. The kitchen and butler's pantry are a chef's dream come true. The cozy den offers the perfect spot for evenings in front of the fireplace. You will appreciate the second and third floor layout with ample bedrooms, baths and so much storage. The brand new three car carriage house is icing on the cake. The location and setting with this grand home are second to none. Historic Lacrosse at its finest!