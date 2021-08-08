7 Bedroom Home in Trempealeau - $499,000

Beautiful majestic grand home in the Mississippi river town of Trempealeau Wisconsin.This magnificent home, previously a bed-and-breakfast, sports seven bedrooms with the possibility of an eighth. It features patio areas, fenced yard, an amazing spacious kitchen and views of the Mississippi that will take your breath away. Currently state licensed as an 8 bed Community Based Residential Facility. The house would also work well as a Bed and Breakfast or a county licensed Adult Family Home.Do yourself a favor and come take a look at this gem. Bring your family, your vacation home ideas, or your entrepreneurial spirit and explore this wonderful property.Just 20 minutes from La Crosse.Most furnishings are included.