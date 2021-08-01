Beautiful majestic grand home in the Mississippi river town of Trempealeau Wisconsin.This magnificent home, previously a bed-and-breakfast, sports seven bedrooms with the possibility of an eighth. It features patio areas, fenced yard, an amazing spacious kitchen and views of the Mississippi that will take your breath away. Currently state licensed as an 8 bed Community Based Residential Facility. The house would also work well as a Bed and Breakfast or a county licensed Adult Family Home.Do yourself a favor and come take a look at this gem. Bring your family, your vacation home ideas, or your entrepreneurial spirit and explore this wonderful property.Just 20 minutes from La Crosse.Most furnishings are included.
7 Bedroom Home in Trempealeau - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police are continuing to piece together the final hours of three people found dead in a La Crosse County quarry Friday.
Police identified two suspects believed to be responsible for a triple homicide last week in the town of Hamilton.
Two suspects in last week's triple homicide in La Crosse County are in custody.
Two suspects believed to have killed three people over $600 last week in La Crosse County have been arrested.
Police believe the three victims of a triple homicide last week knew their assailant or assailants and that the general public isn’t in danger.
Cash bail of $1 million each has been set for two suspects accused of murdering three people July 23 at a quarry in the town of Hamilton.
The crash happened about 90 miles southwest of St. Louis in Crawford County after a U-Haul driver lost control of the truck, authorities said.
The victims of a triple homicide have been positively identified, all of them males in their early 20s with ties to the La Crosse area.
The La Crosse County Health Department is strongly encouraging La Crosse County residents to return to wearing masks indoors, including those …
- Updated
The YWCA La Crosse issued this statement in response to last week's attack in Copeland Park: