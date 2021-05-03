7 things we learned and 3 we didn't from Wisconsin Badgers spring football practices

“One thing I’ve appreciated about Devin in his approach this spring is that he’s been eager to learn,” Chryst said.

“Been taking a lot of reps and I think taking the coaching from coach Whitted and puts himself out there. Certainly has put himself in a position to get those reps, earned them. I think the second half of spring, you’re starting to see a little bit more where he’s playing a little bit more. I think anytime you get to the point where you’re playing more and thinking less, then that I think you get a better more accurate picture of their abilities.”

Keep an eye on how the Badgers try to use him this fall, because he looks to be a potential big-play threat on every touch.

3 we didn’t learn

1. Who can play at RB behind Berger?

Injuries were the key storyline of spring at the running back position. Freshman Jalen Berger, sophomore Julius Davis and junior Isaac Guerendo were out for more than half of the practices due to leg injuries, limiting how much any player could show. Finding a backup for Berger is essential this offseason given how much the Badgers run the ball.

UW’s new running backs coach Gary Brown is optimistic about the group, but didn’t get much on-field time to work with them.