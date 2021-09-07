4 King brothers and a son look forward to Sept. 11 Freedom Honor Flight

Application forms and information are available at www.freedomhonorflight.org. Priority is given to veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, in that order, and to any veteran with a terminal illness.

“I’d like to visit the Tomb of the Unknowns again,” Roger King said of the upcoming trip. “And I want to go with my brothers to the Marine memorial,” said King, who served on submarines during his 1962 to 1981 stint in the Navy and then lived in northern Virginia for nine years.

“I think it’s an honor for us to get to be on (the flight),” said Roger’s brother, Bob King, who lives in Hollandale, Minn., where the King brothers were raised. “I want to see the monuments,” he said, adding that he hasn’t been to Washington, D.C., before. “It will be fun and wonderful, I think.”

Bob King was in the Minnesota Army National Guard from 1955 to 1984, and was reactivated in 1991 for Operation Desert Storm.

Another brother, Ray King of Albert Lea, Minn., has been in Washington, D.C., once, about 15 years ago. “We saw just about everything except the Marine Corps memorial,” said King, who served in the Marines from 1964 to 1967 and was in Vietnam. “So that’s high on my list. And so is the (Vietnam Veterans Memorial) wall,” he said.