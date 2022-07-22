Altra Federal Credit Union selected for 'World's Greatest!' TV show

Boynton Beach, FL -- How2Media, producers of the television show “World’s Greatest!”, announced that they have recently selected Altra Federal Credit Union to be a part of the popular television series.

With a history dating to 1931, Altra Federal Credit Union has continued to grow and innovate, serving its members with the same passion that they’ve had since their earliest days.

“We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers” said Kyle Freeman, executive Producer of the show.

As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company’s facilities in Onalaska, Wisconsin, their headquarters, to find out what the story behind the story is, and to show the “World’s Greatest!” viewers why Altra Federal Credit Union was selected as the best in their category, and therefore featured.

“World’s Greatest!” is a 30-minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast-paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.

We are very honored to be featured on “World’s Greatest!”, stated Steve Koenen, president and CEO of Altra. “Every day we work very hard to help our employees, members and communities we serve live their best lives.”

Altra will be featured on the show airing July 30 and August 6 on the Bloomberg TV channel. Check local listings for times.

For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, visit how2mediaproductions.com.