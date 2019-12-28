Bi-State Classic: Drake Schams fights through quarterfinals for Holmen

Drake Schams was flat on his back with medical personnel and Holmen High School wrestling coaches surrounding him.

The Holmen senior had just been thrown at the end of a 195-pound quarterfinal match against West Allis Central's Amir Blevins, and the landing didn't go so well. It was the second tough throw Schams had taken while trying to qualify for a Bi-State Classic semifinal match, but it was also the worst.

"I knew he was going to go for a throw because it was the end of the match," Schams said at the La Crosse Center. "He had double under hooks on me and took me out of bounds.

"My head hit his teeth or something."

Schams had a 4-2 lead when it happened, and that was the final score.

As people hovered over Schams to see if he was alright, Schams was more worried about the clock than himself.

"I wanted to know if time ran out," said Schams, who had a gash over his right eye. "They said my head was gushing blood, and I don't know if we could have gotten it taped up to keep going."