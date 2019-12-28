Bi-State Classic: La Crosse Aquinas sophomore Joe Penchi earns big semifinal opportunity

Aquinas coach Deke Stanek said Penchi wrestled a smart third period, especially because it required a shift in style.

“This is a little different than what we are used in that it’s Bi-State, and the bottom line is advancing,” Stanek said. “In a dual meet, you are always looking for points, but he didn’t need points in (the third period of) that match. He didn’t need the major (decision), so he did things the right way.”

Penchi set up his quarterfinal match with two pins and a major decision, and the performance against Lorenz gave him a new opportunity,

Penchi’s semifinal opponent is Reid Ballantyne (16-1), who won his quarterfinal by major decision. Ballantyne, a junior, has won three MSHSL state championships and is trying to become the seventh four-time Bi-State champion.

“Well, you want to compete with the best, right?” Stanek said. “You want to compete with the best to see where you’re at.

“Ballantyne might be the best guy in this building. There’s no pressure, and (Penchi’s) an underdog role with a chip on your shoulder. You just have to try to go out there and get it done.”

