Blood shortage continues: Red Cross needs donors now

While donors have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now.
Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.
To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.
Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.
Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Following are upcoming blood donation opportunities:
La Crosse
Bangor
7/14: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Bangor High School, 700 10th St
Holmen
8/3: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holmen Community Library, 121 Legion St. W. Holmen
La Crosse
7/13: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16
7/13: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, W4888 Harvest Ln
7/14: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16
7/16: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16
7/17: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16
7/19: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16
7/20: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Avenue
7/20: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16
7/21: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16
7/21: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Avenue
7/23: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16
7/23: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Valley View Mall, 3800 State Rd 16
7/24: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16
7/26: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16
7/27: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16
7/28: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16
7/29: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Black River Beach Community Center, 1433 Rose St.
7/30: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16
7/31: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16
8/2: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Radisson Center, 300 Front St S
8/2: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16
8/3: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16
8/4: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16
8/6: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16
Onalaska
7/22: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., River of Life Church, River of Life Assembly of God, 1214 Cty Rd PH
7/27: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Stoney Creek Lodge, 3060 South Kinney Rd
8/13: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran, 1201 Main St.
West Salem
7/26: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 625 W Franklin Street
8/10: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Salem High School, 405 E Hamlin
Monroe
Cashton
8/6: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cashton High School, 540 Coe St.
Fort McCoy
7/16: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., McCoy's, 1571 S 9th Ave
Sparta
7/23: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion, 1116 Angelo Rd
Tomah
8/5: 10:45 a.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Temple, Tomah Masonic Temple, 520 East Saratoga St.
Wilton
8/7: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Wilton Community Center, 400 East Street
Vernon
La Farge
7/28: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., La Farge High School, 301 West Adams
Viroqua
8/4: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Pkwy