 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blood shortage continues: Red Cross needs donors now
0 Comments
top story

Blood shortage continues: Red Cross needs donors now

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Blood donor

Tomah resident Darrell Neitzel left, listens to Versiti BloodCenter team lead Rae Dehnart during a Tomah Health/Versiti blood drive held at Tomah’s Recreation Park, May 27. More than 80 donors took part in the two-day drive.

 Steve Rundio

While donors have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now.

Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.

To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.

Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.

Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Following are upcoming blood donation opportunities:

La Crosse

Bangor

7/14: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Bangor High School, 700 10th St

Holmen

8/3: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holmen Community Library, 121 Legion St. W. Holmen

La Crosse

7/13: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

7/13: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, W4888 Harvest Ln

7/14: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

7/16: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

7/17: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

7/19: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

7/20: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Avenue

7/20: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

7/21: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

7/21: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Avenue

7/23: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

7/23: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Valley View Mall, 3800 State Rd 16

7/24: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

7/26: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

7/27: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

7/28: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

7/29: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Black River Beach Community Center, 1433 Rose St.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

7/30: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

7/31: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

8/2: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Radisson Center, 300 Front St S

8/2: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

8/3: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

8/4: 11:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

8/6: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

Onalaska

7/22: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., River of Life Church, River of Life Assembly of God, 1214 Cty Rd PH

7/27: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Stoney Creek Lodge, 3060 South Kinney Rd

8/13: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran, 1201 Main St.

West Salem

7/26: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 625 W Franklin Street

8/10: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Salem High School, 405 E Hamlin

Monroe

Cashton

8/6: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cashton High School, 540 Coe St.

Fort McCoy

7/16: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., McCoy's, 1571 S 9th Ave

Sparta

7/23: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion, 1116 Angelo Rd

Tomah

8/5: 10:45 a.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Temple, Tomah Masonic Temple, 520 East Saratoga St.

Wilton

8/7: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Wilton Community Center, 400 East Street

Vernon

La Farge

7/28: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., La Farge High School, 301 West Adams

Viroqua

8/4: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Pkwy

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News