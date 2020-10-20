Broadband access expanded in rural Crawford County communities

New infrastructure projects will give residents in several rural Crawford County communities better, better and easier access to the internet by the end of this year.

Like many rural communities in Wisconsin, the challenge of quality broadband and internet access is a longstanding problem, but it's only been highlighted by the pandemic, creating a sense of urgency.

And in Crawford County, at the heart of the Driftless region in Wisconsin, its unique landscape makes it that much more difficult for communities to gain access to the internet.

"It’s a challenge," said Roy Kramer, who sits on the board for the town of Eastman.

"A lot of this area here is hills, you know. So if you’re behind a certain hill, you have one tower, and if you go up a different hill, you’ve got a different tower, or no service at all," Kramer said, who said the town's current internet hardly lets individuals stream videos, proving especially challenging during the pandemic.

"Prairie du Chien was the line," Kramer said of internet improvements. "It hasn't been brought this way."