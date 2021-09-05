Chris Hardie: Survey says: Hard to hire

“Hiring new employees is extremely difficult. We have many unfilled positions and no candidates.”
“The price of everything is going up and up and up. The wages we are paying are rising but still no one will even apply for a job. It is a vicious circle, higher prices, higher wages from our suppliers, we have to pass that on to our customers.”
These two comments from western Wisconsin businesses who participated in the latest general business survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis tell the story of the state of our regional economy, which is still recovering from the ongoing pandemic.
The 7 Rivers Alliance has been a partner with the Fed in helping to promote this and all of the surveys that have been conducted since the pandemic began. The next survey will be conducted in October.
As with all surveys, there are some caveats. This survey was conducted July 26-29 — prior to the recent increase in infection rates from the delta variant, which will lend additional uncertainty to our economic recovery as we head into fall.
There are some positives. About twice as many firms reported revenue gains as those seeing revenue declines in the previous three months and almost half expected revenue gains over the last year. Of course, for some the last year comparisons are against periods with pandemic shutdowns, so growth would be expected.
Size also matters. “Larger firms reported significantly more positive performance virtually across the survey, and performance tended to decline as firm size shrank,” the survey said.
Larger businesses — in general — were able to minimize the impact of the pandemic. That is a challenge when the vast majority of our local businesses are smaller and did not fare as well.
The top three challenges for businesses are labor availability, price increases and supply chain disruptions.
Firms overall reported no net growth in workforce over the previous three months while 22% reported both increases and decreases. Larger firms reported strong net staffing growth and 80% said labor was moderately or extremely tight. Wages increased moderately but more for larger firms.
Some local businesses have raised wages and others said they still can’t afford to. And some wage increases create other problems. “Any new hires we can find are being offered salaries above current pay scale which is causing wage inflation with existing employees,” said one Wisconsin respondent.
Some businesses have had to reduce hours because of lack of staff. “We are reducing hours and products that we offer as we can’t fully staff our store,” one Wisconsin respondent said.
Several businesses said they hope to see an influx of new workers seeking jobs when enhanced unemployment benefits end this month. Others are staying cautious.
“We are trying not to over hire as we expect challenges ahead,” one commented.
Inflationary pressures are layered on top of supply chain issues.Two-thirds of the respondents said they’ve seen wholesale prices rise by more than 5% and 33% said they have raised more than 10%. Much of those increases have been passed along to customers.
Despite these challenges — which may or may not become worse with delta — businesses remain optimistic. Fifty-six percent said they were somewhat or very optimistic for the coming six months compared to 20% who were pessimistic.
Like any surveys, the more that participate, the more accurate the results will be. I encourage businesses to take a few minutes to take the next survey when it goes live in October.
Chris Hardie is chief executive officer of the 7 Rivers Alliance. He can be reached at chris@7riversalliance.org.