Chris Hardie: Survey says: Hard to hire

“Hiring new employees is extremely difficult. We have many unfilled positions and no candidates.”

“The price of everything is going up and up and up. The wages we are paying are rising but still no one will even apply for a job. It is a vicious circle, higher prices, higher wages from our suppliers, we have to pass that on to our customers.”

These two comments from western Wisconsin businesses who participated in the latest general business survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis tell the story of the state of our regional economy, which is still recovering from the ongoing pandemic.

The 7 Rivers Alliance has been a partner with the Fed in helping to promote this and all of the surveys that have been conducted since the pandemic began. The next survey will be conducted in October.

As with all surveys, there are some caveats. This survey was conducted July 26-29 — prior to the recent increase in infection rates from the delta variant, which will lend additional uncertainty to our economic recovery as we head into fall.