David Stoeffler leaving La Crosse Public Education Foundation after 7 years

David Stoeffler, executive director of the La Crosse Public Education Foundation, is resigning from his position, effective Sept. 30. A search for his successor will begin immediately.

Stoeffler will become the chief executive officer of a new nonprofit being formed in Springfield, Missouri, where he was executive editor of the local newspaper from 2010 to 2014, prior to becoming executive director of LPEF.

The name and mission of the new Springfield nonprofit have not yet been announced.

“David’s enthusiasm for developing and supporting educational initiatives has been instrumental in LPEF’s growth and success over the past seven years,” said Anna Prinsen, LPEF president and owner of Modern Crane Service. “He has been a leader for LPEF, our schools and our community. David has touched many lives and will be greatly missed.”

Stoeffler joined LPEF in June 2014 after a nearly 35-year career in the newspaper business. Among his jobs, he was a reporter at the La Crosse Tribune from 1979-1981, and returned as the Tribune editor in 1995-97. As editor of the Tribune, Stoeffler was a co-founder of the Extra Effort Awards, which continue to provide annual recognition for area high school seniors who have overcome obstacles.