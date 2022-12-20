Extra Effort: Black River Falls senior gives gift of life

Throughout middle school, Evan Voss and his family had been pulled in every direction to try to find a way to treat his father’s, Robert Voss, level 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

From sixth grade to his freshman year at Black River Falls High School, Voss split time between school and trips across the state to help find a way to get his dad cancer free.

“We would be nonstop,” Voss said. “It would seem like every week, every month, we’d go to a different treatment, try a different option, go to a different hospital or see a different doctor. It felt like a lot of running around, a lot of trying to figure it out. It was a crazy mess, that’s the best I could describe it during my middle school years.”

After tons of failed treatments, the doctors called a Hail Mary for the quarterback’s dad. A clinical trial — a stem cell transplant — was pitched as a low chance, last resort that required someone with the same blood type and a close genetic match to Robert.

Evan was one of the only options, and he didn’t hesitate to help save his dad’s life.

“For whatever reason, it never really came to my head at the time that ‘Holy cow, this is a lot of pressure,’ ” Voss said. “I never really thought of it that way. I just thought of it as a treatment — that whatever the doctor said — we’d go along with. It 100% was me choosing to do it to help him, but the doctors were a great help and made it easy.”

The treatment was a success and today Robert Voss is cancer-free. Black River Falls counselor Libby Secard, who nominated Evan Voss for the Tribune Extra Effort award, said the story gives her goosebumps.

“It’s such a cool thing,” Secard said. “My reaction was just that it’s such a unique and heartwarming experience. I’m glad it all worked out. I can’t imagine what he was feeling.”

It’s not something that defines Evan, Secard said, it’s “just something that happened in it.” She praises the senior Voss as a confident leader and a role model for younger students.

“He has taken into that role well, especially this year as a senior,” Secard said. “He is embracing that he is sort of a role model here, and I think that’s been demonstrated through his actions here and throughout the community.”

Voss is in leadership roles in the National Honor Society, Interact Club, Tiger Investment, FBLA, Science Club and Project Christmas at BRF. In addition to Black River Falls football and his play at quarterback, Voss helps with youth football camps and is a youth basketball referee. The senior with a 3.96 GPA said his dad’s treatment is part of what’s led to him having great discipline in school.

“It’s definitely been a driving factor in how I act,” Voss said. “When I was in middle school, my parents didn’t really have time to help with extra stuff that’s not needed. I never got in trouble, always got my work done beforehand just so they didn’t have to deal with it or help me out. I just made sure all of my stuff was done so I could be as helpful as I could be.”

In the long term, Voss said he just wants to find a life where he’s a happy, contributing member of society. In the short term, he wants to play football at UW-La Crosse. Getting there is the next challenge, one that his dad’s treatment has prepared him for.

“Sometimes life has you on your knees ready to give up, but this is when you push back even harder and refuse to give up,” Voss wrote in his Extra Effort essay. “Going into college, I really think the valuable things I have learned throughout my life will give me the strength to push through and succeed to become the best version of myself.”

