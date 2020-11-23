FEMA threatens to raise La Crosse flood insurance rates over mismanagement

“It’s even more salt in the wound,” he said.

“We’ve argued for a long time, the $700,000-$800,000 in flood insurance premiums that leave La Crosse,” Kabat said, “never to see a penny of that come back. If we were able to keep a portion or all of that here locally .. we could move our timeline up in dealing with some of these problems.”

These problems Kabat alludes to, are challenging for the city, which is dealing with a unique landscape of flooding problems.

“We’re kind-of stuck in a tough situation” Kabat said, because the solution to flooding in areas around the city are different.

In some areas, the solution is to address and upgrade levies, in other areas the city’s trying to remap the floodplain because so many homes no longer flood, while other parts of the city still have structures that are below the floodplain boundary and need to be raised or removed.,

“We’re in a situation where we’ve been actively managing our floodplain, we have levies and pumps and situations in place,” he said, “and yet because we have so many homes in the floodplain, we’re getting punished by FEMA for that.”