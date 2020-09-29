Freshwater mussels are dying off in mass numbers, and WI researchers need your help

"The viruses may explain," some of it, Leis said, "but there's just likely other stressors that are present too, so the mussels might be stressed and eventually the virus is what gets them in the end."

To better understand, the groups of researchers are asking for the public's help in locating mussel mortality events while out on local waterways.

The fall is the best time to spot the events, Leis said, and mussels often hang out in shallow water near sandbars or shores of rivers.

"Mussels are incredibly diverse. North America is one of the most biodiverse locations for mussels in the world, so the mussels live in a wide variety of habitats. And really, it just amounts to people being in the right place at the right time," Leis said.

A mussel that is lying on its side, with a gaping, wide-open shell, or is unresponsive or does not react when you grab it, it's sick. Healthy mussels will typically be half buried in the sand and will close up tight when grabbed.

The mass deaths of the freshwater mussels serves as a reminder of just how critical they are to the entire ecosystem, Leis said.

Mussels are "nature's Brita Filter," and serve as a filtering system for the waterways, cleaning out bacteria, viruses and pollutants.