Good Works: Coulee Region RSVP has opportunities for seniors to give back

If you are not able to volunteer, consider assisting us monetarily. The pandemic has dramatically hampered our fundraising efforts. This support is greatly needed to keep our programming available to seniors age 55 and better. You gift is tax-deductible as RSVP is a 501©(3) non-profit organization. Donations may be made online (rsvplax.org) by clicking the “donate today” button or mailed to Coulee Region RSVP, 2920 East Ave. S., Suite 104, La Crosse, WI 54601.