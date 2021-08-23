Good Works: Lighthouse of La Crosse, a beacon of hope

The Lighthouse of La Crosse Project is a local community advocacy team that supports those with substance dependency.
The team came together with the vision of establishing a peer-run respite center in La Crosse to address the “detrimental gap” in our community that so many face when seeking recovery. Peer respite care provides a home-like environment available short-term to those struggling with mental health and/or substance abuse concerns while receiving support from peers who have successfully recovered from similar experiences.
After five years in the planning, the Lighthouse of La Crosse Project will soon be able to turn on the lights thanks to a recent grant awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. This federal block grant will provide $438,500 annually with possible annual renewals for five consecutive years.
The La Crosse Lighthouse was one of six recent awards to Peer Run Respites across the state, of which four are beginning their sixth year as successful recovery centers. The Peer Run Respite care facility is evidenced-based and has been in existence most commonly in the last ten years nationally.
Our La Crosse Lighthouse is a local non-profit and peer-run organization, meaning that staff, volunteers, and board members all share lived experiences related to mental health, substance use, trauma, or other life-interrupting challenges. Lighthouse of La Crosse Mission: “To establish individual community resources that will support, preserve, and enhance the dignity and rights of those challenged with mental health issues and the disease of drug addiction, and in doing so, seek their own level of recovery and independence.”
Peer-run respites (PRR) are truly homes that welcome guests who are committed to their personal recovery. The Lighthouse will strive to be a sanctuary that is considered a safe-haven and staffed 24/7 by individuals who have lived similar experiences and are successful long-term in recovery. As long as the guests come with a desire to be helped voluntarily, the Lighthouse staff will provide food and shelter, transportation for appointments and meetings, and caring support, including for those who may be going through detox due to drug addiction. The Lighthouse understands and affirms that mental health disorders often contribute to those suffering from drug addiction. Unfortunately, there is still the stigma surrounding those who are challenged with mental health and addiction in our society, but PRRs recognize this is a disease and should be treated accordingly.
While the excitement about being awarded the federal grant has started the wheels turning, we have needs that will require community support and financial assistance. For example, the grant does not allow for food purchase so the Lighthouse team will need to seek other avenues within the community to access meals for our guests. Most importantly, the organization’s number one goal is to find a “suitable home” to begin our journey. The grant outlines a three to five-bedroom home with kitchen facilities, functioning large and small-group spaces, multiple bathrooms with showers, and with easy access to transportation for social support options and health care needs. We have recently hired our new executive director, Karen Kuhlmann, who will lead our work to build a foundation for the first La Crosse peer-run respite. We are now seeking applications for a house manager and likely nine peer specialists for whom we will provide the required training.
For those who wish to seek more information or have a desire to help or assist the Lighthouse Project financially, please contact Lighthouse Board President Scott Mihalovic. slmihalovic@viterbo.edu or by cell at 608-790-4979.
Scott Mihalovic is president of the Lighthouse board.