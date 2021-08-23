Good Works: Lighthouse of La Crosse, a beacon of hope

Peer-run respites (PRR) are truly homes that welcome guests who are committed to their personal recovery. The Lighthouse will strive to be a sanctuary that is considered a safe-haven and staffed 24/7 by individuals who have lived similar experiences and are successful long-term in recovery. As long as the guests come with a desire to be helped voluntarily, the Lighthouse staff will provide food and shelter, transportation for appointments and meetings, and caring support, including for those who may be going through detox due to drug addiction. The Lighthouse understands and affirms that mental health disorders often contribute to those suffering from drug addiction. Unfortunately, there is still the stigma surrounding those who are challenged with mental health and addiction in our society, but PRRs recognize this is a disease and should be treated accordingly.

While the excitement about being awarded the federal grant has started the wheels turning, we have needs that will require community support and financial assistance. For example, the grant does not allow for food purchase so the Lighthouse team will need to seek other avenues within the community to access meals for our guests. Most importantly, the organization’s number one goal is to find a “suitable home” to begin our journey. The grant outlines a three to five-bedroom home with kitchen facilities, functioning large and small-group spaces, multiple bathrooms with showers, and with easy access to transportation for social support options and health care needs. We have recently hired our new executive director, Karen Kuhlmann, who will lead our work to build a foundation for the first La Crosse peer-run respite. We are now seeking applications for a house manager and likely nine peer specialists for whom we will provide the required training.