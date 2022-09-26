Good Works: Nathaniel Coleman, Jr., The Good Fight Community Center

The Good Fight Community Center serves at-risk youth, providing hope, encouragement and a safe environment where kids learn discipline and values to help them become productive members of society. Programs aim to help youth avoid challenges such as juvenile delinquency, substance abuse, truancy and gang activity while providing academic and social support, physical and mental fitness, and training opportunities. Nathaniel Coleman, Jr., is the founder and executive director at The Good Fight.

If you could spend a day with any professional athlete, who would you choose?

Perhaps the retired boxer Sugar Ray Leonard. His quote “The reason I will win is because you don’t think I can” pretty accurately sums up how I operate in life — sort of a “hold my beer” kind of thing, but cooler. The biggest reason this resonates with me is I started The Good Fight Community Center with $60. I knew nothing about running a nonprofit; I knew nothing about raising funds, etc. I simply had a vision, mission and passion. I simply wouldn’t take no as an answer.

Now here we are, six years into this work, working with La Crosse County, working with La Crosse School District, working with La Crosse County Juvenile Justice. We’re also partnered with the YMCA and Viterbo to provide original programs that impact students, like our “Perfect 10” Program, which has run for three years, helping seventh graders catch up and prepare for eighth grade to then have a better chance in high school. Another program is our “Young Chefs Challenge,” where five students from The Good Fight Community Center and five students from the YMCA cook for local personalities who judge the dishes. The Good Fight won the first event, and we will have a second round in the fall!

What is your most memorable success story at The Good Fight?

There are a few, but I know of several kids who have been able to leave here and become fantastic adults. They have full-time jobs, make good decisions, budget their money and make smart deals. In short, they are doing what we set out to do. We had a young lady who struggled with social anxiety, and she really came out of her shell when we taught her to box. While she never competed, training like a champion and believing she was a champion moved her to a better place where she began challenging herself to face her fears and anxiety. She was and is an amazing story!

If you could spend $1 million on the people you serve, how would you spend it?

I would spend it on giving our students the educational opportunities they need to succeed. Did you know that 37% of students leaving middle school (eighth grade) test out at the sixth-grade level in reading and math? This carryover effect causes our students to believe they aren’t smart enough or good enough to succeed. Those kids can end up heading down the wrong path.

I would assure opportunities for all students through tutoring, summer learning, hands-on opportunities, meeting mentors, etc. As well, I’d want to improve education for those parents who need it: Teach them financial literacy, smart decision making, nutrition information (for more healthy choices), cooking classes. So many younger parents have zero cooking skills, so many kids grow up without palates, simply eating box meals like Hamburger Helper. Imagine the health problems that would go away if parents cooked fresh vegetables four times a week and we teach the next generation how to cook better and more healthily.