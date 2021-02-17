Gov. Evers hopeful PFAS mitigation on new budget will get bipartisan support

"I can't imagine any school district not being able to keep their property taxes under control and also offer more programming for kids," with more state help," he said. "I think that's a rural issue."

Small business relief amid the pandemic is also included in the package, as is UW tuition relief for low-income students, other items Evers thinks will earn the support of Republicans.

"I think there's lots of things that are going to have agreement on," he said. "At the end of the day, there are things I know they will agree to because they want to recover from the pandemic, and they want to have two-thirds funding for the schools, so I take that with a grain of salt."

One other largely rural issue that impacts the Driftless Region from Evers' proposal is funding for broadband, something Evers said is a top priority because of its ability to "connect the dots."

"At the core is broadband, whether it's a business or whether it's a home or whether it's our schools in rural Wisconsin, we need to get going on that," Evers said.

"We had a great start, now we're trying to get — not across the finish line, it's going to take some time to do every place and every home in the state — but we have to invest in broadband," he said.