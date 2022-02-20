James Parker: Republican Party has lost its historical bearings

I taught my first American history course in 1962 in a high school. For five years thereafter I taught while studying for my graduate degree at the University of Maryland.

I joined the history faculty at UW-La Crosse in 1968 and taught for 33 years, focusing primarily on American history, political economics and the political process of governance, with particular attention to political parties. I also have a demonstrated commitment to racial equality that extends over half a century.

Moreover, I grew up in a Republican household at a time when the Republican party still advocated for issues related to civil rights and civil liberties and believed in collective national security and the United Nations. But with Barry Goldwater the Republican party began to abandon its roots, and, at the direction of Richard Nixon, developed a strategy to secure southern states by passively and sometimes even actively supporting segregation and segregationists throughout the South, all rather successfully for the Republican party.

Thereafter, a series of Republican presidents secured that strategy by appealing to base racist inclinations with Reagan emphasizing “welfare queens,” and George Bush political advertising that suggested that Democrats were soft on crime particularly soft on Black criminals, by way of Willie Horton.

George W. Bush, however, attempted to appeal particularly on immigration to Hispanic Americans, seeking a rational immigration policy, which was increasingly rejected by his own party. The epitome of that rejection was the acceptance of Donald Trump’s characterization of Hispanic people as rapists and murderers and his constant drum beat of xenophobia.

When the party endorsed increasingly restrictive voting access clearly targeting people of color across the nation, the Republican party reached the nadir of its incitement of racial anxiety. And due to the more recent efforts of the Republican party to purge members who vote their conscience, and their most recent stunning assertion at that January 6 assault on the Capitol was legitimate political protest, led me to the sad conclusion, based upon its history, that the Republican party has lost its moral compass and has accepted the authoritarianism and intolerance of Mr Trump and his supporters. It has utterly lost its bearings historically.

There are myriad possibilities of how this may work itself out, but I think that the two most likely are that either that the Republican party will commit suicide by abandoning constitutional arrangements and democratic procedures or it will succeed in gleaning support from a bare majority of Americans, very likely ending two and a half centuries of the democratic experiment creating a representative republic.

It strikes me as sad this was once a party dedicated to constitutional principles and Union and the end of slavery under Abraham Lincoln and to progressive policies advocated by Theodore Roosevelt. It was a party that had plenty of room for people like Robert La Follette and his advocacy of collective solutions to national problems in the 1920s. It seems doubtful that even Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham can stop the momentum that the fringe conspiracy party members have encouraged. Altogether, sad and dangerous times.

Over 100 years ago, William Butler Yeats put our risk to the Republic best in The Second Coming, “Things fall apart, the centre cannot hold; mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.”

James R Parker is Professor Emeritus UW-La Crosse, 1968-2001.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0