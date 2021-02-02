La Crosse GOP re-elects Feehan, calls for investigation into alleged election irregularities

"The 2020 Wisconsin election, as regulated and directed by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, has been one of the most haphazard, controversial and poorly managed elections in state history, shaking the faith of citizens across Wisconsin in the very cornerstone of our democracy," the resolution states.

The resolution specifically calls on the state Legislature to hold hearings on the election and pass a set of laws against ballot harvesting, and urges that the WEC be "re-located" outside of Dane or Milwaukee counties.

Feehan has been vocal about these claims since the election, including while appearing on MSNBC, and on a podcast he launched with a local radio group, among other media appearances.

The county GOP also set eyes on upcoming races during its annual meeting, including for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, for which the group endorsed candidate Deb Kerr.

"Now we look ahead to electing a Republican governor and the important congressional midterms in 2022," Feehan said.