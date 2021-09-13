La Crosse Symphony Orchestra hires new executive director

Dominique Luecke has been hired as the new executive director of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.

“As the incoming executive director, I am passionate about sharing music with our entire community," she said. "My love of music stems from my childhood when I took up the violin. After years of making my poor golden retriever cry with my playing, I decided my love of the violin was best celebrated from the audience rather than the stage.”

Prior to her appointment, she spent five years with the La Crosse Community Theatre, most recently as general manager and interim director. She also served on the Symphony board of directors from 2019 up to her appointment as executive director.

“I am extremely proud of the way LSO has been able to adapt to the challenges posed by the pandemic with offering virtual concerts, creating multiple video series on YouTube, and continuing its Mayo Education Programs.”

As part of the Mayo Education Program this year, 11 scholarships were awarded by the LSO to youth in grades 5-11. These scholarships pay for half of the tuition for lessons with a LSO professional musician, as well as half of the tuition for membership of a La Crosse Youth Symphony performing group.