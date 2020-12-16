Lt. Gov. Barnes: Bouncing back from pandemic is also a chance to tackle climate crisis

The work the task force did focused on the many areas of the state that are experiencing climate change in their own unique ways, and found pockets of solutions to fit any which one — but at its core, the task force was also designed to garner a solution the state could tackle together.

This "togetherness" can be seen from the fabric of the group, a diverse board of members from around the state, to finding solutions that wouldn't need to go through a political debate — specifically, 36 of the 55 solutions can be accomplished through executive or agency action, and none of them only rely on the state Legislature's approval.

"It was by design because we wanted to be as comprehensive as possible, we wanted to have options on the table for whatever the day may bring, and unfortunately our legislature has been a little bit more resistant to doing the work that we need to do," Barnes said.

But tackling climate change feels like an issue both sides can get behind to support, and that so many have already been tackling, like cities and counties across the state, he said.