Maddie Adickes named 2021 Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest

Maddie Adickes, a registered nurse and a graduate of Viterbo University, has been named 2021 Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest

Jordenne Butler, winner of 2019 Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest competition, passed on her crown on Saturday at the annual scholarship program at the Weber Center for Performing Arts.

Adickes will represent La Crosse and become a part of the Oktoberfest family as well as compete next June in Oshkosh for the title of Miss Wisconsin and a chance to compete in the Miss America Scholarship Program.

She previously served as Miss Onalaska 2018.

At Viterbo she served as president of the student government and student body from 2017 to 2019.

The seven candidates in Saturday's program competed in categories including interview, talent, social impact pitch/onstage question and evening wear.

