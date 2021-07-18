Michael Gerson: GOP anti-vaxxers are sacrificing citizens' lives for political gain

WASHINGTON — Here is perhaps the most important medical and political fact of our time: 99.5% of all covid-19-related deaths in the United States occur among unvaccinated people; 0.5% of covid deaths occur among vaccinated people. If you tell people not to be vaccinated, you add to the former category.

In this light, the recent outbreak of applause at the Conservative Political Action Conference for the United States’ failure to meet its vaccination target was macabre.

Here were political activists — many of whom would call themselves “pro-life” — cheering for the advance of death.

How did we get to such a strange, desperate place?

I don’t want to discount the possibility that some people are just badly misinformed.

They think the vaccines come with itsy-bitsy tracking chips, or make you magnetic, or render you infertile — all of which are pure rubbish.

Ignorance is a form of moral mitigation, but it is still, well, ignorance.