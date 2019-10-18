The District 300 Foundation will honor Jay Friedl, Pam De Lacy and Stacy Johnson Hart at its Wall of Excellence Induction event, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the La Crescent Area Event Center, 595 Veterans Way, La Crescent.
The public is invited to attend the program. The social begins at 5:30 p.m., the dinner at 6 p.m. and the honor program at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the School District 300 Office.
Proceeds will support scholarships and Apple Grants.
