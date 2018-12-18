Amanda and Jeremiah Ninneman opened The Wired Rooster Coffee Shop in Caledonia, Minn. in 2015 in an effort to help revitalize the downtown area. Three years later, their business has become a meeting place and source of new entertainment for area residents of all ages and backgrounds.
2018 Rising Stars: 20 community leaders in the 7 Rivers Region
For the third year, the River Valley Media Group and the 7 Rivers Alliance are honoring people younger than 40 for making a positive difference in our part of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. Here — in their own words — we find out what makes them such an asset to our area.
