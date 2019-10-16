Age: 36
Residence: Winona
Occupation/company: Co-owner and chief financial officer of Wm. Miller Scrap Iron & Metal Co., and Minnesota State Senator.
Family: Wife Janel, children Drew, 7, Luke and Tom, 6
Bio: Jeremy Miller was born and raised in Winona. He and his brother are the fourth generation of Millers to be involved in the business and work together with their father and a dedicated team of employees.
Jeremy is serving his third term in the Minnesota Senate representing Fillmore, Houston and Winona counties in southeastern Minnesota. In 2010 at 27 years old, he was the second-youngest senator elected in the state’s history and in 2019 at 35 years old, he was the youngest senator in the state’s history to become President of the Senate.
Proudest professional accomplishment:
I’m honored to represent Winona, Houston and Fillmore counties in the Minnesota Senate. I’m most proud to work on legislation that helps make a positive difference in the lives of Minnesotans.
Community involvement:
I serve as vice president of the Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation, an organization that has been instrumental in supporting and sustaining youth athletics throughout the area. I also serve on the President’s Advisory Council at Minnesota State College Southeast and on the Winona State University Warrior Club Board and Saint Mary’s University Athletic Advisory Board. In addition, I serve on the Board of Directors for the Global Recycling Standards Organization based out of Washington, D.C. My inspiration goes back to my upbringing where my parents taught me the values of hard work, respect and honesty. I also learned from them to get involved and be a difference-maker
Advice for younger leaders to aid their success?:
Life is a long journey and there aren’t too many trips down easy street. Today’s world is extremely competitive and if you want something, you have to go after it and figure out a way to make it happen. For me, this means grit, determination, and something I call “patient-persistence.” If you don’t stay after it, if you aren’t persistent, someone else will get it done and leave you behind.
