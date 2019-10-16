{{featured_button_text}}

Age: 34

Residence: Winona

Occupation/company: Partnership director of Visit Winona

Family: Husband Adam, 7-year-old daughter Olive and 5-year-old son Henry

Kate Carlson mug

Carlson

Bio: Kate Carlson is a photographer, writer, designer, communicator and Winona enthusiast who wants to shout the city's praises from the blufftops. As partnership director at Visit Winona, the convention and visitors' bureau for the city of Winona, Kate is a self-described Winona cheerleader. She has had images published in Time Magazine and Newsweek.

Proudest professional accomplishment:

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Work on the Winona Coloring Book has been my proudest professional accomplishment because I was involved from the “dreaming” stage to the final product, as project manager and designer. I saw an opportunity to connect talented, Winona artists and area attractions and businesses to a unique marketing tool: A locally created Winona Coloring Book.

The objective was to build both affinity for our Winona brand among visitors and pride in our most beloved attractions that locals would want to share with their friends and family elsewhere.

The Winona Coloring Book project received an Explore Minnesota Tourism Marketing Excellence Award in February 2018 and was a finalist for the Upper Midwest Convention and Visitors’ Bureau McDaniel’s Innovation Award in September 2018.

Community involvement:

Board of directors for Ready Set School, a nonprofit organization based in Winona and serving all eligible students K-12 in Winona County by supplying clothing and school supplies. I also volunteer at a variety of Winona-area festivals and events, knowing how important these opportunities are for residents and visitors alike.

Advice to younger leaders:

Reach out to people in their region who are doing things that interest them -- whether professionally or personally -- and informally interview them. As a journalist, I appreciate when a young person is interested in learning more about the path to success through asking questions. You never know when a referral, internship or job opportunity could come out of a conversation.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

2019 Rising Stars: 24 community leaders in the 7 Rivers Region

article

Rising Star: Sam Bachmeier

article

Rising Star: Willie Bittner

article

Rising Star: Justin Blaken

27 updates

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.