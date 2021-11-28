Monica Kruse: Recapping a strong year for the county

As another year comes to an end and we prepare to celebrate the holiday season, it’s time to look back on La Crosse County Board achievements and take stock of some of the highlights of this most unusual year. While we continued under the shadow of the pandemic, with many families and businesses enduring trying circumstances, there were, nevertheless, many triumphs to celebrate.

In early November, we passed the 2022 budget, placing us in the strongest financial position we’ve been in over the past 18 years. It makes key investments in people and infrastructure, while reducing our overall debt and cutting the county’s property tax mill rate for the fifth year in a row, reducing it from 3.48 to 3.25 per thousand, or 6.6 %. We now have the fifth lowest county tax levy per capita out of 72 Wisconsin counties!

Our property tax levy will support just under 20% of the entire county budget—the lowest percentage for any county of comparable size in Wisconsin. Thanks to our strong financial position, we will be adding 20 county positions in 2022, allowing us to serve the public more efficiently. This is the first increase in county employees in seven years.

Following our 5-year plan, we will continue investment in county roads and bridges with $5 million in borrowing in 2022 (taking advantage of historically low interest rates).

While this budget utilized no monies from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a top priority for supervisors today is planning how to distribute our almost $23 million ARPA allocation through big, impactful investments. With input from the County Board and the public, we will take advantage of this historic opportunity to make legacy building project decisions across areas that include sustainability, housing, childcare and infrastructure.

Among this year’s achievements are initiatives that happen only once every decade. After the 2020 Census was completed almost six months late, a Redistricting committee was created to complete the decennial redistricting of county municipalities and supervisory districts in record time. Our county GIS staff did a tremendous job producing fair maps that met the criteria of one person – one vote, compactness of districts, contiguity of boundaries, and coterminous districts with the city.

Early in 2021, we launched the decennial effort of revising our County Comprehensive Plan. While many counties hire expensive consultants for this task, we decided to do it in-house. A committee of citizens and county board members is working on the project with staff and expects to finish its work in the spring.

Our health department continues to show exemplary leadership during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Staff work daily across social and traditional media to provide clear communications on the pandemic, and other public health issues, while combating misinformation. This is on top of the department’s work across many important public health programs.

The county was awarded $600,000 in grant funding in 2021 for the Bostwick Creek project, a multi-year effort to improve this key watershed in rural La Crosse County. Staff are working closely with landowners to reduce erosion from flooding, improve water quality and protect this area from the devastating effects of severe weather events.

In April, the County Board passed a resolution declaring racism as a public health crisis. This is an important step in acknowledging the impact of systemic racism on our community and adds new impetus to our ongoing work to address disparities in the county.

We also launched a co-responder program this year with the City of La Crosse Police Department that pairs police officers with county mental health crisis responders on community patrols.

Monica Kruse is chair of the La Crosse County Board.

