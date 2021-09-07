New Horizons launches domestic violence grief support program, 'Bittersweet'

New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers will offer a grief support group this fall for families and friends who have lost someone to domestic violence.

The program, "Bittersweet," will begin Oct. 25 and run for six weeks. Its goals will be to help individuals through their grieving process while surrounded by peers with lived experiences.

"In 2019 alone, 53 individuals in Wisconsin were lost to domestic violence-related homicides leaving many friends and families behind them to grieve a tragic death that was completely preventable," New Horizons said in a statement.

"The aim of this program is to give individuals a supportive and nonjudgmental space to share their experiences and feelings and provide an opportunity to connect with others who have experienced a similar loss in their own lives. Additionally, structured programming will discuss techniques to assist them through their grieving process."

There are a limited amount of openings in the group, and those interested must be registered by Oct. 15.

The program will be offered on Monday evenings from 6-7:30 starting Oct. 25 through Nov. 29. The location of the meetings will be disclosed to participants after they register.