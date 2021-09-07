 Skip to main content
New Horizons launches domestic violence grief support program, 'Bittersweet'
New Horizons launches domestic violence grief support program, 'Bittersweet'

Break the Silence, End the Violence

Jen Scaccio of La Crosse attends Wednesday’s Break the Silence, End the Violence event with her boys Jonathan, center, and Jackson, both 10, at Cameron Park in 2018. The event marked the beginning of domestic violence awareness month and celebrates New Horizons’ 40 year anniversary.

New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers will offer a grief support group this fall for families and friends who have lost someone to domestic violence.

The program, "Bittersweet," will begin Oct. 25 and run for six weeks. Its goals will be to help individuals through their grieving process while surrounded by peers with lived experiences.

"In 2019 alone, 53 individuals in Wisconsin were lost to domestic violence-related homicides leaving many friends and families behind them to grieve a tragic death that was completely preventable," New Horizons said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
"The aim of this program is to give individuals a supportive and nonjudgmental space to share their experiences and feelings and provide an opportunity to connect with others who have experienced a similar loss in their own lives. Additionally, structured programming will discuss techniques to assist them through their grieving process." 

There are a limited amount of openings in the group, and those interested must be registered by Oct. 15.

The program will be offered on Monday evenings from 6-7:30 starting Oct. 25 through Nov. 29. The location of the meetings will be disclosed to participants after they register.

Those interested in more information or in registering can contact New Horizons Community Outreach Advocate, Rosanne, at 608-791-2610 ext. 1309, or at ra2@nhagainstabuse.org.

