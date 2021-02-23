New state capital budget proposal includes nearly $131 million for UW-La Crosse

"These projects allow UW-La Crosse to remain on the cutting-edge of scientific innovation and education," said Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska.

"Now we have to keep up the momentum by advocating with the Building Commission and Joint Committee on Finance to keep Prairie Springs Phase II and the other UW-La Crosse projects in the budget as it moves forward," Pfaff said.

Other projects for UW-L in the budget proposal include constructing new elevator towers in the campus' four low-rise residence halls — Laux, Sanford, Wentz and White Halls — to increase accessibility. That project will cost $9,642,000.

UW-L's recreational facility, Mitchell Hall, is also slated to get a new strength and performance laboratory and entirely new HVAC system if approved, for $26,329,000.

La Crosse's UW campus is also included in a system-wide project to renovate classrooms, with $2,156,000 proposed to renovate UW-L's computer science laboratory in the Wing Technology Center.

One request from UW-L, $21,582,000 for a new parking ramp at the campus arts center, and an update to the campus police building, was deferred in this budget.