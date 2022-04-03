Nikki Kvam: Resources available to combat vaping epidemic

Resources available to combat vaping epidemic

In Wisconsin nearly half of high school students have tried vaping. Vaping is the action or practice of inhaling and exhaling vapor containing nicotine and flavoring produced by a device designed for this purpose. Nicotine is highly addictive, and can have harmful effects on the developing brain as well as worsen symptoms of anxiety, depression, and ADHD.

Parents, tobacco retailers, and other adults must work to keep tobacco products out of the hands of kids. The following three resources are available to help combat the vaping epidemic.

1. For a free online course that provides information on the warning signs of vaping along with tips and tools for talking to a teen. Visit: www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/vapefree.

2.Teens who want to quit vaping can text “VAPEFREE” to the number 873373 to access a free texting service that offers interactive content, i.e. games and videos, in addition to one-on-one support from a trained coach.

3. Lastly, retailers must check IDs to ensure that individuals under the age of 21 can’t access tobacco products. Since most adult tobacco users started when they were young, and the federal government raised the age to purchase tobacco to 21, this is essential. Free retailer training on how to properly check IDs is available at: witobaccocheck.org.

For more on local tobacco prevention and control efforts, visit the 7 C’s Health Initiative Facebook page @7CsHealthInitiative

Let’s all help La Crosse youth live vape-free!

Nikki Kvam

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0