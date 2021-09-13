Oktoberfest’s annual medallion hunt To begin Monday

Coulee region “sleuths” will have their opportunity to match wits once again with the “clue master” as the annual 2021 Oktoberfest USA Medallion Hunt begins Monday, September 20.

The Oktoberfest USA Medallion Hunt is sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union.

One clue per day will be issued starting September 20. Clues and rules will be posted on Oktoberfest USA’s Facebook, Instagram, and website (www.oktoberfestusa.com/participate/medallion-hunt) at approximately 7 a.m. each day.

Ten clues have been prepared and will be shared in order until the medallion is found or all 10 are used (whichever comes first).

Prizes awaiting the person finding the medallion include: $500 cash and a souvenir medallion courtesy of Satori Arts. The back side of the medallion when found includes a contact name and number to report that it has been found.

Oktoberfest USA requests that all medallion hunters respect public and private property (as well as their fellow hunters) while trying to locate the medallion.

