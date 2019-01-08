Welcome to Our 7 Rivers, an exciting new project between River Valley Media and 7 Rivers Alliance that showcases the incredible assets and people that tell the story of this wonderful region that we call home -- the 7 Rivers Region.
Covering nine counties in western Wisconsin, three counties in southeastern Minnesota and two counties in northeast Iowa, the 7 Rivers Region is a geographically and culturally diverse area blessed with abundant natural beauty synonymous with the Driftless Area.
It’s also a place where business thrives and home to world-class health care and great schools.
Our diverse economy includes various clusters of manufacturing, value-added agriculture and high-tech industry. It’s where tourists are drawn to the wide variety of outdoor recreation from hiking to biking, fishing and hunting, canoeing and kayaking -- all enjoyed by the great people who live here.
From incredible restaurants to breweries and wineries, to top-notch arts, cultural and entertainment offerings, the 7 Rivers Region offers it all -- capped off by a strong work ethic and an entrepreneurial spirit.
So what’s Our 7 Rivers all about? This is a site to showcase our region’s outstanding collaboration and partnership. The 7 Rivers Alliance and River Valley Media understand that our continued economic success and future growth relies on our ability to bring more families and residents to our region.
A workforce development plan spearheaded by the 7 Rivers Alliance shows that we need to do a better job telling others about this great place that many of us call home. Whether through stories, videos, podcasts, newsletters, photo galleries or interviews with regional leaders, we have a great story to tell.
That’s what Our 7 Rivers is all about.
