In this edition of the the 7 Rivers podcast, Chris Hardie, CEO of the Seven Rivers Alliance, talks about the childcare desert that exists in rural areas and ways of remedying the problem with La Crosse Tribune editor Rusty Cunningham.
This episode features music by two-time Grammy award winner Bill Miller.
