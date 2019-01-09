In the second episode of the 7 Rivers podcast, Rusty and Chris talk about the importance of working across state and geopolitical boundaries to establish economic partnerships in the tri-state area, as well as the part that the 7 Rivers Alliance played in helping to build those partnerships.
This episode features music by two-time Grammy award winner Bill Miller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.